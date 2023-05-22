 Bhopal: Truck crushes 77-year-old to death, driver flees
The driver managed to flee. Locals rushed Khan to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal.

Monday, May 22, 2023
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against the driver of an unidentified truck for crushing a 77-year-old man to death in Sukhi Sewaniya, police said on Monday.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer VVS Sengar said that the man who lost his life was identified as Mohammad Kallu Khan (77), resident of Ekta Nagar. Khan was crossing the road in the Sukhi Sewaniya locality on Sunday morning, when a truck ran over him, killing him on the spot. The driver managed to flee. Locals rushed Khan to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal.

The doctors, however, declared Khan brought dead on arrival. The police were informed, who have registered a case against the truck driver and are sifting through the CCTV footage installed in the area to nab the accused, SHO Sengar said.

Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis
