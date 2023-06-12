Bhopal: Tribal, Folk Songs, Dance At Tribal Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal and folk songs and dance were presented at Tribal Museum in the city under a concert Sambhavana on Sunday evening.

Artist Konchok Testan from Leh Ladakh presented a zebra dance. Bundeli songs by Shubham Yadav and troupe were presented. Some tribal dances of Madhya Pradesh were also presented.

Besides, a 15-day summer painting camp Ullas for children of age group of 8 to 14 years began at the museum. The activity will be held daily from 12 noon to 3 pm except on Monday. Bhil painter Padmashri Bhuribai, Gond painter Narmada Prasad Tekam trained children.