 Bhopal: Tribal, Folk Songs, Dance At Tribal Museum
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Tribal, Folk Songs, Dance At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Tribal, Folk Songs, Dance At Tribal Museum

Artist Konchok Testan from Leh Ladakh presented a zebra dance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 05:42 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal and folk songs and dance were presented at Tribal Museum in the city under a concert Sambhavana on Sunday evening.

Artist Konchok Testan from Leh Ladakh presented a zebra dance. Bundeli songs by Shubham Yadav and troupe were presented. Some tribal dances of Madhya Pradesh were also presented.

Besides, a 15-day summer painting camp Ullas for children of age group of 8 to 14 years began at the museum. The activity will be held daily from 12 noon to 3 pm except on Monday. Bhil painter Padmashri Bhuribai, Gond painter Narmada Prasad Tekam trained children.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM For Channelizing Energy And Ideas Of Youths For MP's Growth
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Muslim Rashtriya Manch Lays Stress On Uniform Civil Code

Bhopal: Muslim Rashtriya Manch Lays Stress On Uniform Civil Code

5-Day Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav: Anji Depicting Crime Against Women Staged

5-Day Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav: Anji Depicting Crime Against Women Staged

Bhopal: Tribal, Folk Songs, Dance At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Tribal, Folk Songs, Dance At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Patrolling Takes Beating As 25% Dial-100 Vehicles Off Road

Bhopal: Patrolling Takes Beating As 25% Dial-100 Vehicles Off Road

Overheard In Bhopal

Overheard In Bhopal