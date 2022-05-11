Bhopal: Tribal cell office in Governor House inaugurated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the Tribal Cell office at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Patel lauded the promptness of state government for implementing tribal welfare schemes, PESA Act and control of genetic disease like sickle cell anemia. He said that the state government should coordinate with central government regarding the plan to provide two cattle rearing units each for special backward tribes Saharia, Baiga and Bharia.

Governor expressed hope that the tribal cell would assume the responsibility of making and implementing development programmes and schemes within the constitutional framework in accordance with the ground reality of tribal development works. He asked Tribal Affairs Department to provide information about the schemes of central and state governments made for tribal groups, review progress regularly, and submit report to Tribal Cell.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it was necessary to provide information about ground reality of scheme execution. The cell has an important role in this direction. The direct control and suggestions of the cell on the schemes will give new impetus to works of tribal welfare and their implementation will be ensured in a more effective manner.

President, Tribal Cell, Deepak Khandekar said cell would coordinate activities related to tribal development. Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, public representatives and senior officers were present at the inauguration function of Tribal Cell office in Sandipani auditorium.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:06 AM IST