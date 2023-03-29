Bhopal: Tri Services Band Concert leaves people wanting for more

Military band performing under Tri Services Band Concert at at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday evening |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Tri Services Band Concert mesmerised audience at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday evening. They presented songs like ‘ Jai ho…,’ ‘Teri mitti …’ ‘ Sab Chhod ke…,’ ‘ Kadam-kadam badhaye ja Khushi ke geet gaye ja…,’ ‘Sare jahan se achchha …,’ ‘ Mazhab nahi sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna….,’ ‘Sare jahan se achchha…,’ which earned huge round of applauses from the audience who were present in large number. In one-hour performance, they presented songs of different genres like quick March (Golden Jubilee), Bollywood (Sholay), patriotic (renaissance), vocals (Teri Mitti, Jai Ho), Xylophonist (Joyful Skeleton), fusion (Inspirato , imagination), Fantasia (East Meets West) and Patriotic ( Tri Services Medley) which captivated the audience.

Around 60 musicians of the three-military bands including Army, Navy and Air force performed under the leadership of Commander, Navy, Satish Champion. The musicians are ranked from Commissioned Officer (JCO) to Lance Nayak to Hawaldar.

The band used musical instruments like Clarinet, Alto, Saxophone, Flute, Tenor, French Horn, Cornet, Bass, E-flat Bass, Euphonium, Keyboard, Octopad, Handsonic, Jazz Drum Kit, tabla, mridangam, flute, guitar and keyboard to make to performance memorable.

It was part of Combined Commanders' Conference 2023, organised by the defence ministry in association with Madhya Pradesh Culture Department and Tourism Department. Governor Mangubhai Patel was chief guest of the event. Top officials of Army, Navy and Air force were present along with their family members

