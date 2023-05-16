Bhopal: Treasure hunting goes wrong; Sorcerer beaten up

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four thrashed a sorcerer after he failed to unearth ‘hidden treasure’, the Gandhi Nagar police said here on Tuesday. A sensational case came to the fore when the sorcerer failed to repay the loan taken from the accused. Thereby, he offered to dig out the hidden treasure from the ground, in exchange of money. Police station in-charge Arun Sharma told Free Press that victim Chandan Nath (sorcerer) and the four accused Padam Prakash, Balram, Haricharan and Rajkumar are friends. Nath had taken loan of Rs 7k from Padam Prakash and was not returning the amount. Nath gave the offer that he can dig out hidden treasures from the ground and they can take the treasure and the loan amount will be adjusted in exchange.

All of them reached the spot located near Shantinagar Colony, but after reaching there, Nath refused and announced that there is no treasure under the ground. They came back to the accused house and after having food they began arguing on the failure as well as the loan amount. The four beat up Nath for fooling them and also stopped him from going back to his house. Nath’s wife came to know about the incident and approached the police and filed a complaint. The cops reached the spot and freed Nath from their clutches. The police have registered a case and began an investigation.

Read Also MP: 25 injured after a Bhopal bound bus overturns in Narmadapuram