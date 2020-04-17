Bhopal: Travel agents racket ferrying stranded students illegally, busted

BHOPAL: Bhopal police busted a racket where a travel agent was involved in ferrying stranded student in Bhopal to their native states, using fake passes during the lockdown.

The accused had dropped students for three times before being held on Thursday. The accused is on the run and the police are now probing as how many other such rackets are operating around.

The Talaiya police saw a four-wheeler ferrying a few students at the VIP road on early Thursday. When stopped, the driver told them that he had the pass issued by the SDM office.

The cops however, smelled something fishy and informed their seniors. They then contacted the SDM office and found that the passes were invalid and were never issued by the SDM.

The police seized the four-wheeler and also detained the driver.

The accused in the case, Deepak Joshi used to charge Rs 10,000 for every trip to Bihar. The driver Rohit Verma said the owner of the agency would pay him for the trips, but he was completely unaware that the passes were fake.

The accused had dropped students to Balia in Uttar Pradesh and to Bihar. The accused was booked for creating counterfeit documents and police launched a manhunt.