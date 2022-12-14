Bhopal: Transport department to rope in 6 more companies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid objections raised by public transport operators regarding non availability of Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD), transport department is all set to rope in six more companies to install it in passenger and school buses.

The proposal in this regard has been sent to government. At present, 10 companies are installing VLTD in public transport buses.

Sources in transport department said proposal might get green signal from government within four days. If consent is given, then there will be 16 companies, which will install VLTD in public transport vehicles. The six companies were selected after rigorous test.

The companies have to fulfill certain conditions before receiving the work. The first condition is this that VLTD should get tracked on the portal and its signals are received instantly.

To take care about the pricing concern raised by public transport vehicle operators, transport department said cost of installing VLTD was less in MP compared to other states.

A senior official said that some public transport operators had taken legal recourse not over pricing but citing less availability of the device. “They are demanding that vehicle fitness certificate should be given without VLTD but it is not possible,” official added.