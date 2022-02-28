Bhopal: Trains passing through Madhya Pradesh cancelled, diverted up to March 14

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Many Express trains passing through Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled between March 1 and 14. The routes of many trains have also been changed, according to railway officials. The changes have been made due to non-interlocking work.

Kota-Indore-Kota Superfast Express (22983/22984) will remain cancelled from its originating station till March 8. Nagda-Bina Express (19341) will remain cancelled till March 13 while Bina-Nagda Express (19342) will remain cancelled till March 14. Gwalior-Bhopal-Gwalior Intercity Express (12198 /12197) will run between Gwalior-Guna-Gwalior till March 13. Apart from this, it will be partially cancelled between Guna-Bhopal-Guna.

Train Prayagraj Chheoki-Itarsi Express (11118) will remain cancelled from originating station on March 1. Jodhpur-Bhopal Express (14813) will run from its originating station till March 8 on the diverted route via Kota, Nagda and Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairgarh), Bhopal.

By March 9, train (14814) Bhopal-Jodhpur Express will run on diverted route via Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Nagda, Kota to its destination.

Bhopal-Santragachi Superfast Humsafar Express (22169) will be cancelled on March 2 and Santragachi-Bhopal Superfast Humsafar Express (22170) will remain cancelled from its originating station on March 3.

Likewise, Balsad-Puri Express (22909) will not ply on March 3 and Puri-Balsad Express Train (22910) will not run from its starting station on March 6. The exact status of the train can be obtained from railway inquiry services.

Jabalpur Railway Division will increase number of passenger trains from Madanmahal railway station from March 1. For this, platform 2, which was closed three months back, will be started.

The trains, which will pass through Madanmahal railway station include Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express, Patna Janata Express, Shridham Express, Nainpur-Jabalpur Express, Adhartal Intercity, Mahanagari Superfast, Amarkantak Janshatabdi, Itarsi Express, Vindhyachal Express, Pune Vehicle Special, Habibganj Inter City, Katni-Itarsi MEMU, Jabalpur-Indore overnight.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:45 PM IST