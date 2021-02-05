Bhopal: Training session organised to introduce the services of EBSCO for the students, faculty members

BHOPAL: A training session was organised to introduce the services of EBSCO (an aggregator of e-resources) for the students and faculty members.

It was organised by The Bhopal School of Social Sciences, in association with EBSCO (an aggregator of e-resources) and Library Team. he main objective of the session was to provide information to the students (especially new students of first year classes), and the faculty members regarding the access and use of the EBSCO. The aim was also to introduce the students to EBSCO so that Students Can avail the benefit of this huge collection of eBooks.

EBSCO is an aggregator, providing online reading resources for the purpose of teaching and research. On this platform, eBooks, e-journals, magazines and many other e-resources are available. It contains more than 1.7 million of multidisciplinary books published by reputed international publishers.

In this session, topics were informed by the resource person to the participants included Access to EBSCO with Google Id and password, General and advanc search option concerned with any eBook or topic in EBSCO, Various tools and services available on EBSCO., Saving, sharing and downloading options available on EBSCO, Process of sharing the folders to the students for teaching purpose on EBSCO and access and use of EBSCO with its Mobile App.