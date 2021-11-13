Bhopal: Training of local stakeholders will develop tourism: Gupta

Bhopal: A five-day training programme of master trainers, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board concluded at Administration Academy in the city on Friday.

Additional managing director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and commissioner, archaeological Shilpa Gupta said the state is rich in historical, religious, cultural, archaeological, and religious and tourism point of view. “It is the great responsibility of all of us to take whatever knowledge we have acquired through the training programme. I am sure that all master trainers will also train the stakeholders of their respective districts and it will help them.”

“All of you should promote archaeology, tourism and cultural activities in your respective districts. The board will help them in every possible way,” Gupta added.

Santosh Kumar Srivastva, Joint Director, District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council branch of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said five representatives of district archaeological, tourism and culture council of six districts of the state took part in the first phase of the training programme. These districts included Khandwa, Burhanpur, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur and Bhind,

The master trainers were made aware of various dimensions of tourism. They will identify the stakeholders and develop training modules as per their requirement and will train the stakeholders like auto/rickshaw drivers, boat drivers, local shopkeepers, sweepers etc. in the district.

“Training will be done so that these stakeholders can learn to behave friendly and cooperative with tourists considering themselves as a part of tourism. Initially, these master trainers will be trained in 24 districts,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:51 AM IST