Bhopal: Training for police, ATS, STF to face cyber criminals

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in coordination with state cyber cell will impart training to ATS, STF and police officials. In last four years, the number of complaints related to cyber crime increased manifold. Serious cyber crimes are forwarded to special task force for solution. Some of the cases are linked to terrorists for which anti terrorist squad (ATS) is contacted. The training by C-DAC will enhance working capacity of police personnel.

Sources said cyber world is one of the fastest changing worlds and as software becomes old very soon. This is because cyber criminals develop new software to dodge police and security agencies. The ADG cyber-Yogesh Deshmukh told Free Press, “Very shortly, officials of ATS, STF and district police will be given training at Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. An MoU has been signed with them”.

After receiving training, STF, ATS and police forces will not have to depend too much on experts to find solution in cyber-related cases. The C-DAC is the premier organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for carrying out research in the field of IT, electronics and associated areas. Different areas of C-DAC had originated at different times, many of which came out as a result of identification of opportunities.

In past four years, 1,63,191 complaints related to cybercrimes were filed. In 2019, 4,436 complaints were received. The number increased to 32,890 in next year. In 2021, the number rose to 39,258. The state headquarters received 86,604 complaints in 2022.

Read Also Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Khelo India Cyclothon held in Bhopal

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)