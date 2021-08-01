Bhopal: Traffic mock drill on Subhash Nagar ROB before opening it to public

BHOPAL: Before opening Subhash Nagar Railway Over Bridge (ROB) to the public, a mock drill will be conducted by opening it for traffic for a few hours, said minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang. “There will be a rotary on Maida Mill side and even traffic signals will be installed," said the minister, after inspecting the ROB on Sunday.

Initially, the ROB will be opened for a few hours for traffic mock drill and if everything went right, it will be opened to the public, he said, adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dedicate it to the public.

As per Railways, the bridge will be made operational once the rotary comes up. The rotary is required for traffic management and to avoid any vehicular collision at the point.

The construction of Subhash Nagar ROB is over, but a rotary has been proposed at the entry. The construction of the same will be taken up once the barricades put up for the Metro are removed. Width of ROB is 15 meter and length is 640.8 meter and it is constructed at cost of Rs 21.68 crore.

The Metro pillars are erected on the stretch from Maida Mill to Subhash Nagar. Nearly four spans are to be launched around the site where the rotary is to be built.