Bhopal Traffic Diversion For MP Foundation Day 2026 At Lal Parade Ground, Check Alternative Routes And Parking Arrangements | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversions and parking arrangements have been made in view of the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day cultural programme to be held on Lal Parade Ground on Sunday. The arrangements came into effect from 6 pm on Saturday.

Vehicles carrying visitors to the programme will be permitted to proceed as per the designated arrangements, while other vehicles will have to use alternative routes.

Additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said vehicles travelling to and from Lal Parade Ground via Court Crossing will be diverted through Link Road No. 1, Roshanpura, Banganga and Polytechnic Crossing.

Vehicles travelling from Bharat Talkies towards New Bhopal will use Jinsi Crossing, Maida Mills Road and Board Office Crossing before proceeding via Link Road No. 1 or 2.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Roshanpura towards Old Bhopal will be diverted through Banganga, Polytechnic Crossing, Retghat, Moti Masjid and Royal Market.

Visitors arriving from Old Bhopal will be able to reach Lal Parade Ground via Royal Market, Moti Masjid, Retghat, Polytechnic Crossing and Gandhi Park. Visitors' vehicles will be parked within the Jail Headquarters premises. Media vehicles will enter through Vijay Dwar and park at the DIG SAF office.