 Bhopal: Traffic Congestion To Prevail Due To Metro Works At Habibganj Naka Road & DRM Road
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:49 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal Metro | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic congestion on Habibganj Naka Road and DRM Road is likely to continue this month as Metro project is being executed. Sources said that Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has diverted traffic till September 30 in both the areas due to its ongoing project.

Though a railway over bridge (ROB) has launched at Habibganj Naka, traffic problem persists. “We need to carry out works. Hence the traffic going towards Ganesh Mandir will be affected. There is some ease in traffic movement after launching of ROB though.

The traffic going toward DRM Road will also be affected as steel bridge is coming up in that area,” an official of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said wishing anonymity. This officer added that after the two projects related to ROB and DRM area steel bridge gets over, the traffic restrictions enforced in the area will be lifted simultaneously.

But as the road going towards Misrod remains closed due to Metro work in DRM office area, they are unable to take MP Nagar Road and Veer Sawarkar bridge to reach Misrod Road. As a result, there is dense traffic on Misod Road and surrounding areas.

