Bhopal: Traffic arrangements changed for Dhanteras- Check full details

The traffic police department has issued directions about entry of vehicles in certain areas on Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on Thursday.

According to department, no loading autorickshaw or four-wheeler will be allowed to enter major markets of old Bhopal on Thursday. They include Jumerati, Janakpuri, Chhote Bhaiya Chauraha, Ghoda Nakkhas, Hanumanganj, Ajad Market and adjoining markets.

To ensure that there is no parking or any other problem, certain changes have been made. The vehicles coming from Sindhi Colony or Shahjahanabad, Karond or DIG Bungalow will be parked in and around Laxmi Talkies, Bal Vihar ground. The vehicles from coming from Bharat Talkies will be parked on Central Library ground. The vehicles coming from Sabzi Mandi to Sangam Talkies mazaar will be parked in open space of Sabzi Mandi. Any two-wheeler that has entered the market will have to be parked in the scheduled space.