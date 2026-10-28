Bhopal Traffic Alert As Metro Work Shuts IETI–Piplani Road Till November 17, 4 Lakh Residents Face Disruption | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A population of around 4 lakh is to be adversely affected due to the administration’s unwise decision to close the road between IETI Crossing and Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing. The alternative routes provided towards Piplani, Ayodhya Nagar and other areas are already undergoing preparations for Army Day.

With Metro rail construction work and preparations for Army Day parade in progress simultaneously, and a key route shut, commuters are likely to face major traffic congestion ahead of Diwali.

The main road between IETI Crossing and Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing has been closed for metro construction work from October 27 to November 17.

The diversion is expected to put additional pressure on alternative routes, several of which are already witnessing construction and other activities for Army Day parade.

With some of these roads narrow and existing traffic volumes already high, commuters may face congestion, particularly during peak hours. Plying of heavy vehicles on some alternative routes will also add to traffic woes.

Preparations for Army Day parade rehearsals are scheduled to begin on several of alternative routes from December 15. Officials expect the Metro construction work to be completed before the rehearsals begin.

The affected stretch is a key route for people travelling to and from Piplani, Ayodhya Nagar, Anand Nagar, Nizamuddin Colony, Kokta and Raisen Road, areas with a combined population of around 4 lakh. The closure is likely to force commuters to travel several kilometres farther to reach their destinations.

The two-kilometre stretch now closed was already experiencing traffic pressure even before the latest diversion, due to reduced road width as barricades for Metro construction were installed.

Moreover, only one route was open for commuters on both sides. The additional traffic load is likely to pose a major challenge for traffic police personnel who will have to manage congestion on already strained roads during the festive rush.

Traffic police officials said that steps would be taken to prevent congestion on the alternative diverted routes. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the diversion had been made for the construction of Metro pillars.

He expressed hope that the work would be completed within the stipulated period, after which the barricading on the main road would be removed, allowing traffic to move along a wider stretch.

Challenges ahead of Diwali

The situation could become particularly challenging ahead of Diwali, when traffic movement usually increases around markets and commercial establishments.

The affected areas have several schools, colleges, private companies, commercial hubs and markets, where movement is already being disrupted by ongoing Metro construction.

Affected routes

Prabhat Crossing towards JK Road, Minal and Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing.

Prabhat Crossing towards Govindpura and Awadhpuri.

Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing towards Prabhat Crossing.