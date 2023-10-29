Bhopal: Traffic Advisory For Today In Wake Of Amit Shah's Visit

Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a visit to the state capital on Sunday. In wake of the same, traffic will be diverted in various parts of the city such as Taj hotel, Bhadbhada square, Bharat Mata square, Smart road, Polytechnic square, Kamla park, Retghat, VIP road and others.

Buses entering the city from Indore and Ujjain will not be able to arrive at Lalghati bus stand and will be required to halt at Halalpura bus stand. Buses heading to Rajgarh-Biaora will be able to take the Khajuri bypass square and will be able to halt at Halalpura bus stand.

The commute of all vehicles shall remain prohibited completely at Bhadbhada square, Bharat mata square, Smart road, Polytechnic square, Kamla park, Retghat, VIP road, Lalghati and Gandhi Nagar trijunction. Vehicles heading towards the airport will be able to pass through Banganga square, Khatlapura, PHQ trijunction and Bharat talkies.

Read Also MP Election 2023: NRIs To Seek Support For BJP Candidates

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)