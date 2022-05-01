Bhopal: Trade unions, bankers to observe International Labor Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of trade unions and bankers’ unions will assemble here on Sunday to observe International Labour Day.

The members will gather at Neelam Park near lower lake at 5 pm and address their issues under the aegis of the committee constituted to observe May Day, said the state coordinator of All India Bankers’ union VK Sharma.

The participants would include INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, Bank, Insurance, Center, State, State Corporation Board, BSNL, Medical Representatives, Pensioners Associations, Hammal Mazdoor Sabha and associations of Anganwadi workers, writers, culture workers, farmers and students.

Before the meeting, office bearers of various trade unions would pay tribute to the martyrs of Chicago by laying flowers at the altar.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:58 AM IST