 Bhopal: Tourism board to launch QR audio guide on May 18
The initiative of the board is to connect state’s history with technology.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will launch a QR audio guide on May 18 to mark International Museum Day. Tourists will be able to know the history, heritage and culture of seven museums including State Museum, Bhopal and Tribal Museum, Bhopal, Lalbagh Palace, Indore, Gujari Mahal Archaeological Museum , Gwalior, Maharaja Chhatrasal Museum, Dhubela and Triveni Museum , Ujjain, with the help of guide in Hindi and English. The initiative of the board is to connect state’s history with technology. QR codes have been installed in 7 museums of the state, which on scanning from mobile phones will get complete information about the museum through audio guide. Tourism and Culture Usha Thakur will launch QR-based audio guide at Lal Bagh Palace, Indore.

