Bhopal: Tourism board plans virtual reality tours to draw tourists

Representational Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will set up kiosks at public places in major Indian cities soon to enable people to take a Virtual Reality (VR) tour of the key tourist destinations in the state.

The kiosks will come up at airports, railway stations, hotels etc to give the people an idea of what tourist destinations in the state are on offer. “We are promoting tourism in the state through modern technology. That way, we hope to draw tourists to visit to the state,” said additional managing director, MPTB, Yuvraj Padole.

A meeting with airport director of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho was held in this connection recently. “Nodal officers of tourism board will meet airport directors of their areas regarding kiosks,” he said, adding, “we are also planning to talk to railway authorities and big hotels soon in this regard,” he added.

Launched on Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas held in Indore recently, visitors can take a virtual tour of 12 popular tourists destinations of the state including Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Khajuraho, Mandu, Mahakal Lok, Bhedaghat, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Narmada Ghats through 12 minute 3D videos with the help of virtual reality (VR) headsets. The videos are shot in 360 degrees.

The device has been purchased from Pune-based IT company Telmi. The board currently has 8-10 such devices through which it is shown free of cost to people attending major events and workshops of the department. “We will add videos of Tiger Reserve to our list after getting permission from Forest Department,” Padole added.