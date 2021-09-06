Bhopal: Tooryanaad postponed to December, Hindi Week from Sept 9-18 at MANIT

Bhopal: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, has postponed its country’s largest inter-collegiate Hindi festival, Tooryanaad, till December due to Covid-19.

Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti of MANIT has been organising the festival for last eight years in September to mark Hindi Diwas. Committee co-media secretary Ankit Upadhyay has told Free Press that first year students haven’t taken admission yet. “So, we have decided to postpone Tooryanaad till December,” he said.

The committee is going to organise Hindi Week from September 9-18 to mark Hindi Diwas. Competitions like Abhivyakti and Abhivyanjana will be held.

Under Abhivyakti, some lines and pictures will be shared on Tooryanaad’s Instagram and Facebook pages. The participants will have to write prose or poetry related to pictures and lines in comments’ section. This competition will start from September 10 on all social media platforms of Tooryanaad.

Besides, workshops, guest lecturers and presentation on language technology will also be organised. Many dignitaries from across the country will present motivational lectures during Hindi week. Students can register from September 9 by visiting official website of Tooryanaad - www.tooryanaad.in.

Participants can make their entry (in the form of video) in any genre like dance, singing, instrumental, acting and poetry recitation etc under Abhivyanjana. Entries can be sent to abhivyakti.tooryanaad@gmail.com. Registration for this will start from September 9.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:36 PM IST