Bhopal: Toddler dead but unaware mother waits to cuddle her newborn

Bhopal: Her eight-day-old son died in the ‘fire incident’ but the woman, clueless of the misfortune that has struck her, is desperately waiting to cuddle her baby once she recovers from post delivery complications. Twenty-eight-year-old Tarannum is battling the post delivery complications at Sultania Hospital, after giving birth to a baby boy on November 5. While the family claimed that their baby died in a fire incident, the doctors have denied stating that the newborn died before the inferno. Tarannum’s husband Amir Khan, a resident of Bhanpur in Bhopal says that the doctors have even denied his son’s death in the inferno. Amir and his family staged a demonstration seeking inclusion of his son’s name in the list of fire victims.

Amir said his son was born after four daughters and only the eldest of the siblings, who is just 10, knows about the death of the newborn. Her mother is too weak to even walk and we can’t tell her about her son’s death, said Amir. Amir reached the collector office to get his son’s name included in the list of fire victims on Thursday. Amir claimed that he had seen his son a few hours before the incident and after the fire broke out the doctors handed him his body. The doctors claimed that his son had died before the fire broke out in the ward.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:06 AM IST