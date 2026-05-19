Bhopal To Have 15 Cement Concrete Roads Before The Monsoon | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last monsoon season, many roads of Bhopal were damaged due to waterlogging, creating a huge problem for residents and motorists. Learning a lesson from past experience, the Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 15 roads, which will be made cement concrete (CC) roads.

The PWD has prepared an estimate of around Rs 50 crore for the project. These roads are situated in low-lying areas of the city and regularly witness waterlogging during the monsoon.

The identified stretches include Bharat Talkies road, Ganesh Mandir road, Bittan Market till 10 number road, Manisha Market till Banskhedi, BJP Square till Rani Kamlapati railway station, and 5 number road near the petrol pump.

A PWD official said that rainwater accumulation severely damaged these stretches last year. The CC roads are being constructed so that there is minimal damage in the upcoming monsoon season. The work on the Bharat Talkies CC road is almost complete. Notably, roads across the city had been badly battered by the rains, making commuting difficult on the pothole-riddled surfaces.