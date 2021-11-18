Bhopal: To extract revenge, woman kills husband with brother’s help

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and shot dead by three persons including his wife and brother-in-law in Bhopal, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at Bhopal-Vidisha road around 03:30 pm, said police. According to police, the accused wanted to take revenge from the man for trying to kill their mother.

The deceased was identified as Imran Khan, a resident of JP Nagar. He had tried to kill his mother-in-law a few months ago and was jailed for the crime. He was recently released from jail, said police.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh said Imran had gone looking for a rented accommodation in Sukhisewania with his wife as they wanted to live somewhere else. His wife Neha Khan had laid a trap for him there, said police.

His wife too had accompanied him on the bike and when they reached the bypass road, the two accused were already present there, said police.

Neha’s brother Samir and his friend Nitesh Kumar attacked Imran with swords and later shot him dead. ASP said the accused ran away after the murder. The local workers in a nearby factory heard the gunshot and came out. They informed police. The police found the man dead and sent the body for postmortem, said ASP. The accused have been booked for murder, said the cop. They are on the run, he added.

