Bhopal: To escape life imprisonment and debt, lifer on parole kills college student to fake his own death; held

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a 27-year-old lifer, who during his parole, killed an undergraduate student to fake his own death and escape life imprisonment he was serving and also get rid of the debt on his head. Rajat Saini alias Siddharth alias Michel, a resident of Raghogarh(Guna) has been arrested for killing the student, Aman Dangi, a who resided at Amaltas Colony, under Khajuri Sadak police station limit, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4), Vijay Khatri, while talking to media on Friday. The charred body of the 21-year-old student was recovered from Saini’s rented duplex at Amaltas Colony on Friday.

Saini was released on parole from Central jail, Gwalior on May 23, where he is serving life imprisonment in a fake currency case. The man was also sentenced to 7-year jail under Section 419,420, 467,468,471 of IPC in 2017 in a case filed by Government Railway Police (GRP). The man was to return to the jail, however he was jumping his parole.

In jail, Saini had developed a friendship with another inmate Niranjan Meena. Saini had told Meena that he was in dire need of Rs 5 lakh and the latter had arranged the amount. However, Saini could not return it and Meena was mounting pressure on Saini for the same.

Under intense pressure to return the amount, Saini after being released on parole hatched a plan to eliminate Meena, who too was to be released. Working as per his plan, Saini took up a duplex on rent at Amaltas Colony on the outskirts. Saini had planned to kill Meena and bury his body at the rented accommodation. One Ravi Mevada had helped him in getting the duplex on rent.

However, Saini’s plan to eliminate Niranjan could not be materialized and so he hatched another plan, this time to fake his own death. This would have saved him from serving the rest of his jail term and also get rid of the debt he had taken from jail inmate Meena. Working on his plan, he zeroed in on Aman Dangi, who lived in the same colony and was in 20s. Saini soon became friends with him and stating that he had worked with a pharmaceutical company earlier, he assured Aman to get him a job there.

On Thursday when Aman came to Saini’s house, the latter hammered the student to death. Thereafter he poured petrol and set ablaze the body. To make it appear before the police that he was murdered, Saini had borrowed Ravi Mevada’s bike and mobile phone a day before he was to execute his plan.

After killing Aman and ensuring that the body would not be identified, Saini locked his house and fled. While leaving, Saini had left Mevada’s phone on the table and also his bike parked in his house to make police believe that Mevada had killed him and fled.

However, things didn't go as per Saini’s plan as Mevada himself turned up at his duplex to collect his mobile and the bike.

The locals identified the body as Aman Dangi, a resident of Sehore. Police thereafter launched a manhunt to trace Saini and within 24 hours of the crime he was arrested.

