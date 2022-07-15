Bhopal: Man held for killing inebriated friend who created ruckus in his locality

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have cracked murder mystery of a bus driver with the arrest of his friend who smothered him to death to save himself from embarrassment. The accused identified as Sandeep Baghmare had killed his driver friend as he (driver) in an inebriated state was creaking ruckus in his locality.

Additional DCP Rajesh Singh Bhadauria said the deceased Naval Singh alias Bharat (43), a resident of Chandbari Basti, Piplani, was the driver of the school bus.

The man pressed the bus driver's mouth and nose with his palm and suffocated him to death. To mislead the police, he placed a dead cobra snake near his body.

On the night of July 8, Naval had a liquor party with his three friends near Bagsewaniya liquor shop. After which the two of his friends went home. Since it was late, Sandeep, a resident of Jatkhedi, told Naval to sleep at his place. Naval accompanied him to his house. The next morning, Sandeep informed police that Naval had died. He feared a heart attack.

During the probe, police found a dead cobra snake under Naval's bed. Initially police thought that Naval might have died due to snakebite, however a postmortem report revealed that Naval had died of suffocation. Police took Sandeep into custody. During interrogation he kept misleading the police for three days. He finally confessed to the murder on Friday.

Sandeep told police that when he took Naval to his home, he started creating ruckus at his house as he was drunk. After which Sandeep locked him in a room, yet he did not keep silent. Fearing that his neighbours would wake up and he will have to face embarrassment in front of them, Sandeep put his hand on Naval’s mouth and nose and smothered him to death. He later went to police saying that his friend died of cardiac arrest.