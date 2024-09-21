Bhopal To Be Turned Into A Metropolitan City; Government Decides To Make City Slum-Free | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is set to transform Bhopal into a metropolitan city. A 25-year plan will be prepared to guide infrastructure-related developments. Under the proposed works of the Bhopal Metropolitan Development Authority, an action plan will focus on the development of areas such as Raisen, Mandideep, Salamatpur, Sanchi, Rajgarh, Peelukhedi, Berasia, and Sukhi Sevania.

This decision was taken during a review meeting on the development works of Bhopal held on Saturday, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The CM stressed the need to identify options similar to Link Road to reduce traffic congestion in Bhopal. He emphasized that all possible solutions will be explored to make Bhopal slum-free. The government plans to first construct buildings before proceeding with slum evacuations, with the entire process being done in coordination with elected representatives. The tender process will be completed by October, and work will begin accordingly.

The Chief Minister also stated that road-related works will be completed in a time-bound manner. Incomplete roads will be finished as soon as possible. Additionally, flyover construction in the district will commence shortly.

An elevated corridor plan will be prepared without altering the original shape of the Upper Lake. The construction of the CM Rise School will be carried out with a focus on quality. To improve healthcare facilities, hospital buildings will be constructed on time. Works under the Amrit Yojana will also be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Modern methods will be employed for the Adampur Bio-CNG plant and waste disposal. A sum of ₹1,522 crores has been approved for the rejuvenation of water bodies and ponds.

Metro Work to Be Completed in Phases

The CM directed that the Metro Rail Project be completed in phases. He also instructed officials to prepare a plan for the Vande Bharat Metro. Moreover, Bhopal will become a model city in terms of solar energy production by installing solar panels on government building roofs. Citizens will be encouraged to install solar panels on their house roofs as well.

25-Year Development Plan for Bhopal

The CM instructed the Housing Board, Bhopal Development Authority, and Smart City authorities to prepare a 25-year action plan for Bhopal's development. To formulate an investment policy, studies of other states will be conducted.

Development Works on Roads

During the meeting, it was reported that the PWD will complete Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg (Kolar) by October, with a construction cost of ₹305 crores. Ninety percent of the work has been completed. The work from Kaliasot Dam to the New Bypass route is 99% complete, and the Bhadbhada-Bilkisganj Phase 2 route is 90% finished. At least 45% of the work on the four-lane road connecting Piplani B Sector and Khajurikalan has been completed.