Bhopal: Timings change at Van Vihar, Tourists to get extra hours from 6 am to 7 pm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The time schedule of opening and closing of Van Vihar National Park is going to be changed from Saturday.

The park will open at 6 am and will close at 7 pm. The tourists will be allowed inside only till 6.30 pm and everyone will be cleared by 7 pm. The new schedule will remain in force till July 31.

The schedule has been changed in view of summer being at its peak. The management changes the timings four times a year to suit the sunrise and sunset in the city.

The officials said that both the gates of the park will remain open for the tourists.

Schedule:

Tourists will get extra 30 minutes in the morning and evening (6 am to 7 pm) to visit Van Vihar from April 16 to 31st July.

The park will open at 6.30 am and close at 6.30 pm from August 1 to 31 October.

The park will open at 6.30 am and will close at 6 pm from November 1 to February 15, 2023.

The park will remain open from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm from February 16, 2023 to April 15, 2023.

There are over 1,600 animals in the Van Vihar currently including lion, tiger, crocodile, alligator, bear, leopard, deer, reindeer, sambar, deer, peacock, nilgai and wild boar.

The extra hours will give the tourists an opportunity to witness more animals live, said the Van Vihar management, adding that the movement of animals increases in the morning and in the evening.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:12 PM IST