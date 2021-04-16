Bhopal: Timing of fever clinics increased to address growing rush of people going for corona test

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The timing of some more fever clinics have been increased to speed up corona testing. At present, 4,000 to 5,000 tests are conducted everyday.

The state capital has 46 fever clinics. The fever clinic at JP Hospital functions till 8 pm. Other fever clinics close at 5 pm. As result, there is rush in JP Hospital exposing non-infected people to coronavirus.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said,“We have to increase number of testings as new cases surface everyday. The timing of some more fever clinics has been increased.”