Bhopal: Tigress Rescued From Kanha Sent To Van Vihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An aged tigress, which was rescued from Kanha tiger reserve, has been sent to Van Vihar National Park and wildlife experts are constantly monitoring it.

It is widely believed that this tigress had killed a villager Chabilal Sonwani in compartment number 105 of Garhi buffer zone on September 21.

It was on October 5 that the tigress was caught using a cage. Later, it was shifted to Mukki range.

During check-up, it was found that the big cat had lost its canine teeth and was unable to make the kill for survival.

On October 19, the tigress was brought to Van Vihar National Park for better care. After check-up, it has been put inside Rescue Centre Lion House Number 1.

