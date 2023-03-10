Bhopal: Tigers enter from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, forest department officials in a tizzy

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two tigers, which possibly came from neigbouring Maharashtra and Rajasthan, are roaming in Madhya Pradesh and have kept forest department officials on their toes. The tiger had killed a man in Gawala village in Khargone district recently and a calf in Bhavsingpura village in the same district on Thursday night.

Khargone District Forest Officer Prashant Kumar Singh told Free Press that the tiger might have entered from Maharashtra. “ We are monitoring its movement. If need arises, elephants will be deployed for the purpose,” he said.

Villagers have been advised not to move out of houses at nights. A team comprising about 20 forest officials has been deployed for monitoring. “Normally, tigers move in the radius of 25 to 50 km,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, a tiger who possibly strayed from Rajasthan, was spotted near border of Shivpuri district, which is about 50 km from Kuno National Park having African cheetahs.

“In the wake of tiger movement, we have alerted Shivpuri DFO. At the same time, we have asked our staff to remain alert,” said Kuno National Park DFO Prakash Kumar Verma.

Sources at Kuno National Park said visitors recently spotted a tiger and passed on the information to forest officials who found its pug marks.