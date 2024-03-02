Bhopal: Tiger Spotted Crossing Road In Neemkheda Village Of Raisen

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fully grown tiger was spotted crossing the road near Neemkheda village in Raisen district on Saturday morning. Some vehicle riders shot the video of the tiger, which went viral on social media. This is for the second time that tiger was spotted in Raisen district in last one week.

According to forest officials in Raisen district, there is a thick forest area on both sides of road passing through the Neemkheda village. It was during morning hours that the tiger crossed the road to enter another jungle area. “This tiger is different from the one spotted a few days ago.

This tiger is hunting inside jungle,” said Raisen District Forest Officer Vijay Kumar. He added that the area falls in the Obaidullahganj forest division. There are at least 15 adult tigers, which have made jungles of Raisen their home.

A few days back, a tiger was caught in CCTV camera footage while jumping the boundary of marriage garden situated in Raisen city. This sparked panic among local residents as tiger moved in residential area. Forest officials have deployed a team to monitor the tiger.

Bhopal: SI Among 7 Booked For Abetting Suicide Of Head Constable's Brother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayodhya Nagar police of the city on Saturday claimed to have cracked the blind suicide case of a head constable’s brother. Seven persons, including a sub-inspector posted at the Kotwali police station of the city, have been booked for abetting the man’s suicide. According to the Ayodhya Nagar police, Manoj Raghuwanshi had died by suicide on December 1.

His elder brother, who is posted as a head constable at a police station in Bhopal, hit up the Ayodhya Nagar police demanding a probe into the matter. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot and he had filmed a video too in which he had levelled allegations of mental harassment on an SI based in Vidisha as well as his wife and in-laws, of transferring his property on their name.

After a probe was launched, the Ayodhya Nagar police registered a case against the wife of the deceased, named Jyoti Raghuwanshi, SI Gaurav Raghuwanshi, Jyoti’s kin named Ram Singh Raghuwanshi and four other of her kin. As claimed by the Ayodhya Nagar police, all the accused are at large.