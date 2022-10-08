Bhopal: Tiger moving around MANIT campus caught on camera 

A tiger was spotted outside MANIT campus recently | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The movement of a tiger on prowl around the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has been caught on camera. Now, forest officers are putting the cage where the movement of the tiger has been captured in camera.

Speaking to Free Press, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Rajesh Khare said that tiger movement has been captured in a camera trap and now a cage is being put at the identified place to trap the tiger. The male tiger is around one-and-a-half-years old. Around 25 forest officials are involved in the search operation of the tiger. Earlier, a cage was placed near the site where the tiger had killed a calf two to three days back, but the tiger showed no interest in the bait. As now the tiger has been sighted, forest officials are hoping to catch it soon.

Even if it is not caught then also, forest officials are saying that the tiger will move away from the campus area in a day or two. It is for more than four days that the tiger movement has created a fearful atmosphere at MANIT campus area.

As part of preventive steps, on Friday, forest officials have asked MANIT administration to repair the broken parts of walls which provide easy access to wild animals to the campus which is spread in several acres and also have good cover of trees and bushes which provide shelter for wild animals. Forest officials have also approached the students living in hostels and given tips that they should not go outside alone in the night and if necessary then they should carry torches, sticks and go in crowds.

The tiger on prowl had attacked at least one cow and a calf. The calf that had been preyed upon by the tiger is believed to be one of the two cubs of a tigress often seen moving near Kaliasot. The forest area of MANIT is well connected with Kaliasot and even the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI). It was a few days back that the same tiger was seen in WALMI area.