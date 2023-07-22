 Bhopal: Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve
HomeBhopalBhopal: Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve

Bhopal: Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve

No major part of it was missing and hence poaching has been ruled out.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fully grown tiger was found dead in Manpur buffer area of Bandhavharg Tiger Reserve in Umaria district on Friday. The carcass was highly decomposed and hence it is presumed that it had died many days back.

No major part of it was missing and hence poaching has been ruled out. “It was patrolling team, which found tiger carcass on Friday. The age of tiger was around 12 years,” said an official of Bandhavgargh Tiger Reserve. The officials of the reserve are of the view that tiger died a natural death.

