Bhopal: Ticket distribution criteria discussed in PAC meeting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Congress party’s political affairs committee (PAC) brainstormed on ticket distribution criteria and candidate selection for assembly elections going to held at the end of the year. The meeting was held at the residence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, here on Monday evening. The members also discussed on lost assembly seats in 2018 and in by-elections that took place in 2020. The AICC has instituted a 21-member PAC to discuss political affairs of the state.

Both the ex-CMs have conducted a tour of the state and in the meeting they had a discussion on their experiences of their tour with members of the PAC. Major issues discussed in the meeting were related to the seats of SC/ST dominated areas. The party leaders are trying to attract both the communities, claiming to be their well-wishers.

They are also trying to give message to the OBCs that their government had given 27pc reservations, but the BJP government had tried to raise hurdle to give reservation. In the meeting the members gave their suggestions how to strengthen polling booths.

A major discussion on probable ticket distribution and candidates who are coming from other parties was also held. Sources informed that now the former union minister Suresh Pachori, former leader of opposition Ajay Singh and MLA Jitu Patwari will take a tour of the remaining constituencies in the state. In the next PAC meeting, the leaders will present their tour report and their opinion.

