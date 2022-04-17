Bhopal: Thrift Society members take to streets against delay in polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The back-to-back delay in the polls for BHEL’s Thrift Society board of directors has left the members of the society angry as anymore delay could lead to the appointment of an administrator, said members on Saturday. Thrift Society is a credit cooperative society of BHEL.

They took to streets protesting against the management for the third time this week for the delay and asked for an immediate date. The polls were to be held on January 9, as the term of the existing Board of Directors ended.

“They were delayed initially due to corona pandemic, then due to delay in the panels deciding on their candidates and then due to board’s internal conflicts,” said the election officer Chhavikant Bhaghmare.

They gheraoed Prerna Bhawan on Saturday and raised slogans. They submitted a memorandum to AGM HR Vinay Kumar and AGM IR Arif Siddiqui.

Union general secretary Ramnarayan Giri media incharge Ashish Soni said that apart from the poll delay, they demanded incentive, ASIP bonus, PP bonus, hiked cost of canteen food, poor condition of township, illegal occupation, inadequate drinking water supply and a disorderly school of BHEL Education Board.

The Satyamev Jayate Panel had separately taken out a Jan Aakrosh rally on Friday. They had raised slogans against Board of Directors in the rally that started from Savings Bazar of Piplani Society.

Earlier too, the Swastik Panel of BHEL employees had burnt an effigy of Board of Directors at Foundry Gate-5 on Wednesday.

Deepak Gupta, a member of the society, said, “The elections of the society were to be held on January 9, which did not happen. The term of the Society has ended and it is high time that the polls are conducted. The management had promised for a date soon after they finish the work of closing by March 31.”

“If it does not happens, an administrator will be appointed for the board that will hamper the working of society in a democratic manner,” he added. The board that is elected for five years consists of 11 members.

Apart from the candidates from four panels, Satyamev Jayate, Kamlesh Nagpure-led Pardarshi, Basant Kumar-led Pardarshi and Parivartan, there are over half a dozen independent candidates in the fray.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:45 AM IST