Bhopal: Three theft reported in 24 hours in city, goods worth Rs 2 lakh stolen

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite regular patrolling and rigorous security measures taken by Bhopal police, thefts are on rise in the city. Three theft incidents were reported in Bhopal in last 24 hours wherein accused stole valuables worth Rs 2 lakh.

In the first incident, thieves entered the house of a private company employee Jainath Vishwakarma in Bagsewaniya on Sunday and made off with valuables worth Rs 1 lakh. Vishwakarma, on learning about the theft, approached Bagsewaniya police station. Probe is on in the case.

A break-in was reported at the house of businessman Sameer Khan in Gautam Nagar. The cost of stolen goods has not been determined by the police and efforts are on to nab the accused.

The third incident was reported from Ratibad where thieves broke the lock of a pan kiosk and stole Rs 10,000. Probe is on in the case, said Ratibad police.

Read Also Delhi college hostel warden strip-searches students on suspicion of theft