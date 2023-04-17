Bhopal: Three run over by dumper, two dead

Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dumper moving at a high speed ran over three persons commuting in a bike in Ratibad locality on Monday, the police said. They added that the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, at around 6:30 am in the morning. Ratibad police station in-charge Jai Hind Sharma said that the duo who lost their lives in the incident have been identified as Dhan Singh (40) and Pushpa (42) respectively.

He went on to say that Dhan Singh was an attendant at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre, who was riding the bike, while her sister-in-law Pushpa Dhanuk (42) and his daughter Preeti (18) were riding pillion. He was going to drop Pushpa to a private school, where she was employed.

Singh stopped the bike near the cut point of the road, during which a dumper moving at a high speed rammed into the bike and ran over them. Singh died on the spot. Locals witnessed rushed to the spot, from where the trio was taken to the hospital. Singh was declared brought dead, while Pushpa died undergoing treatment. Preeti has been referred to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. SHO Sharma said that her leg has been fractured.