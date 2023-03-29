Bhopal: Three of a gang held for hiring minors to commit thefts

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police have laid their hands on three members of a gang, who used to hire minor children for committing thefts, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the accused used to make the minors consume intoxicants, after which they fell addicted to them.

Habibganj police station in-charge, Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the matter came to light when the kingpin of the gang along with two minors was nabbed at a deserted house in Habibganj locality. The accused had engaged the minors in committing the theft.

Investigating officer Manoj Yadav said that the police received a tip-off about two youths and two minors lurking near the deserted houses in Habibganj locality. The child line team and police team reached the spot to nab them. When the minors were frisked, intoxicating fluid (Chemical vulcanising fluid) was found with them. On counselling the minors, they told the police that the youths subject them to intoxication and then make them commit thefts at deserted houses.

The police caught hold of the youths identified as Sahil Ali and Hrithik Atoote. Sahil told the cops that his brother Ramzan had hatched the plan to hire minors for the crime. Later on Tuesday, the police apprehended Ramzan too. Both the minors were 13-year and 16-year-old, respectively.