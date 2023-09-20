Bhopal: Three More Cheetahs Make Their Way To Soft Release Boma In Kuno

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three more cheetahs were released into the Soft Release Boma (bigger enclosures) from their quarantine enclosures in Kuno National Park (Sheopur) on Tuesday.

Two female cheetahs Asha and Gamini and one male Cheetah Prabash made their way to Soft Release Boma. With this, in three successive days, seven cheetahs have been released into the Soft Release Boma. Before their release, a satellite collar was fastened around their neck. Notably, on Sunday, two Cheetahs Gaurav and Shaurya were released into the Soft Release Boma and next day Vayu and Agni were released after undergoing all health check up The big cats were captured from the wild and put inside quarantine enclosures after some cheetahs had died due to infection. They were kept inside the quarantine enclosures and their health was monitored regularly by experts.

As of now, there are a total fourteen adult cheetahs in Kuno. Of them, seven have been released into the Soft Boma. Notably, a total of 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno from Namibia and South Africa. Six of them had died apart from three cubs born to Siyaya. The fourth cub managed to survive and is learning to adjust well in the surroundings.