Bhopal: Three minors among four held for committing theft in running trains

BHOPAL: The Government Railway police (GRP) arrested three minors who were involved in theft and snatching in moving trains. An 18-year-old youth Ajay Kirar was leading the gang which targeted sleeping passengers, said police.

All the accused come from certain slums located in Railway station area.

The cops have recovered a booty worth Rs 2,40 lakh from their possession.

GRP registered a case on complaint of a passenger Rinki Kushwaha who told her purse was snatched by four masked men, as the train was heading towards Bhopal railway station and she was standing near the gate to alight, on September 30.

Police said the accused were earlier booked by GRP Bhopal in over a dozen cases.

Besides, the prime accused Ajay Kirar who was heading the gang was earlier booked by GRP for two cases of chain snatching.

They would mostly commit snatching at outer of platforms when trains would be reaching a station at a slow speed.

After snatching belongings of passengers, they would alight from the trains, said the police.

The accused Kirar is a resident of Chhola Mandir area and we are quizzing him to ascertain if he was involved in other incidents in railways, said the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) GRP NK Razak.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:43 PM IST