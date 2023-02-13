Bhopal: Three hospital employees commit fraud of Rs 70L, booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police have registered a case of fraud against three employees of a private hospital for misappropriating funds and committing a fraud of Rs 70.8 lakh, the police said on Sunday. Station house officer of MP Nagar police station, Sudhir Arjaria, said that the complainant Dr Sunil Pandit, a neurosurgeon at a private hospital in Bhopal, approached police on Saturday. He alleged that three persons posted in the accounts section of the hospital committed a fraud of Rs 70.8 lakh.

He said that the accounts section employees Sandeep Sarjele, Aishwarya Patel and Anjali Neg used to collect cash from the patients arriving at the hospital and enter the mode of payment in the account's software as credit card or debit card. They then used to divide the money among themselves and deposit it into their own bank accounts. When the accounts were checked, senior officials of hospital found irregularities worth Rs 70.8 lakh in 2021-22. When employees were questioned in this regard, they failed to come up with a cogent reply, after which Dr Pandit approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The matter is being probed, after which action will be taken against the accused, SHO Arjaria said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)