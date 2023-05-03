Bhopal: Three held for stealing goods of passengers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government Railway Police in Bhopal arrested three persons for stealing wallets and money from the passengers sleeping on railway platforms and those travelling by trains, the police said on Tuesday.

According to Bhopal GRP officials, the accused have been identified as Radhe Ahirwar, Umer Khan and Noman. On Tuesday, the cops spotted three youths who were boarding and de-boarding different trains arriving at the Bhopal station. GRP officials frisked them after which they confessed to committing thefts at the railway platform and inside trains.