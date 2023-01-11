Bhopal: Three held for snatching mobile phone from woman

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police station staff have arrested three youths for snatching mobile phone from a woman, the police said on Wednesday.

Kolar police station incharge Chandrakant Patel told Free Press that the complainant Preeti Raikwar (31) had approached them recently. In her complaint, Raikwar had alleged that three unidentified youths came from behind on motorcycle and snatched her mobile phone when she was talking on the phone.

The police registered a complaint and began sifting through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. On the basis of technical evidences, the police traced the accused who are residents of Nishatpura.

When the accused were nabbed and questioned, they identified themselves as Ankit Rawat (20), Ajay Vishwakarma (19) and Deepak Vishwakarma (20). The trio confessed to committing the crime after which they were taken into custody.

The police also seized the stolen mobile phone and the bike used in committing the crime from the accused trio’s possession.