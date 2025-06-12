Bhopal: Three Held For Selling Mule Bank Accounts To Cyber Conmen

Representation Image | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber Crime Branch on Thursday arrested three persons from Rajasthan involved in providing mule bank accounts to a gang of cyber fraudsters. The gang lured the people into investing in crypto currency and other allurements. The accused used documents of college students to open bank accounts for fraudulent activities.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said complainant Sudhir Singh told police that he was added to a fake investment company’s telegram channel in September, 2024 and was asked to invest in crypto currency.

Sudhir was provided some returns at the initial stage but was then asked to invest more cash. Sudhir was shown hefty profits in the dashboard of the company’s account and was asked to invest more cash. Sudhir approached cyber cops after he was duped of a total sum of ₹18.60 lakh.

Cyber Crime branch used surveillance and traced the location of the account holders to Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. Police team arrested three persons involved in providing mule bank accounts to cyber fraudsters. They were identified as Narendra (21) and Nimbaram of Badmer and Chandan Manjhi (37) of Bihar.

The prime accused Nimbaram told police that he used to lure students and labourers and used their documents for opening online and offline bank accounts. Moreover, they also take SIM cards using the same documents.

To avoid being traced, the accused used WiFi dongles to use netbanking. Nimbaram confessed to have sold over 50 mule bank accounts to different gangs of cyber conmen.