Bhopal: Three held for religious conversion

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police station staff have arrested three persons for allegedly forcing to convert tribals residing in Kekadiya village of Ratibad to another religion, the police said on Monday.

Additional DCP Kirti Somwanshi said that the key accused had been identified as Heeralaal Jamod who was forcing tribals to convert to another religion, along with two of his accomplices.

An FIR was lodged in the case on the complaint of the state president of Hindu Tiger Force, identified as Devendra Singh Tomar. Tomar, in his complaint, had alleged that a person had called more than 40 tribals to his houseon Sunday night and was luring them to convert to another religion. When Tomar and other members of the Hindu Tiger Force reached Jamod’s house on Sunday, Jamod and all the other tribals presented over there manhandled them.

The police were informed who began probing the matter and found Jamod and two of his accomplices guilty of committing the crime. The trio was arrested on Monday evening by Ratibad police.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)