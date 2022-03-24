Bhopal: Three-day event to promote tourism pan India inaugurated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day event on travel and tourism was inaugurated at Ravindra Bhawan Bhopal organised by India Travel Mart (ITM) on Thursday, as per organisers.

The three-day showcase & conclave aim to show a glimpse of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The objective of the event is to promote the tourism industry in pan India, said Amanpreet Kaur from ITM.

The event is seeing participation from India Tourism (Ministry of Tourism), Madhya Pradesh tourism, other states like, Gujarat, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, hoteliers like Taj and other private participants, Kaur told media persons.

She said, “We are promoting domestic tourism, under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat- Dekho Apna Desh & making an attempt to get back into business and add value to the recovery of the tourism sector”.

The exhibition showcases the different places to be visited along with tour guidance and assistance from tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers and other service providers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:28 PM IST