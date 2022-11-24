Bhopal: Three cheetahs kill prey with ease at Kuno National Park

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three cheetahs released into big enclosures from acclimatisation zone are showing great hunting skills by preying upon spotted deer at regular intervals. The third cheetah, which was released into the big enclosure, has killed two spotted deer in a short span of time.

What is more interesting is that the third cheetah killed a spotted deer on the third day of its release into the big enclosure. The two other cheetahs have killed seven spotted deer so far.

The killings being done by three cheetahs of big enclosure at regular intervals have given great satisfaction to the forest officials of Kuno National Park (KNP). Hunting skill is necessary for cheetahs to survive once they are released into the wild.

DFO Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that the third cheetah, released into the big enclosure on November 18, killed its second prey on Wednesday. It had killed its first prey on the third day of its release. The two cheetahs, released into the big enclosure earlier, have also done a killing on Wednesday. With this, cheetahs released into the big enclosure are showing great hunting skills which are necessary for them.

Kuno National Park intends to have a base of at least 750 spotted deer. Of them, 350 have been brought from different places of the state.

‘Even on Thursday, 31 spotted deer have been brought to Kuno National park from Narsinghgarh,” he claimed. Still around 400 spotted deer are yet to be brought to Kuno National Park.

A female leopard which had sneaked into an empty enclosure at Kuno National Park is yet to be caught. Efforts were made to catch it on Thursday also but to no avail. Forest officials under the guidance of Dean, Wild Life Institute of India, Yadvendradev Jhala have put leg traps, traps to trap the wandering female leopard.