Bhopal: Three booked for assaulting city bus conductor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khajuri Sadak police have registered a case against a driver of a city bus and two of his accomplices for allegedly assaulting a conductor of another city bus, the police said. The incident took place on April 15, a video of which went viral on social media.

Station house officer (SHO), Sandhya Mishra said that the complainant, Umrao Singh (32) is the conductor of a city bus which shuttles between Chirayu hospital and Aakriti eco city. The complainant told police that on April 15, he was accosted by the driver of another city bus, Vivek Udhwani and two of his accomplices over timings of the arrival and departure of the bus. Umrao said he was assaulted by the trio. He sustained grievous injuries on the nose and chest. , after which he received treatment at Chirayu hospital.

He claimed that the driver of his bus was also beaten up by the trio.

Official sources said that a counter FIR has also been registered in the case against Umrao, in which Udhwani has levelled allegations against him and his bus driver.