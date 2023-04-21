Bhopal: Municipality sub-engineer caught accepting Rs 30K bribe

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokaytukta Sagar have caught a sub engineer posted in the office of Chhatarpur Nagar Palika for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, said the official on Friday.

SP Lokayukta Sagar, Rameshwar Yadav told Free Press that a complainant, Umesh Chaurasia, is architect, consultant and service provider in Nagar Palika Chhatarpur. Currently, as per rule, all construction projects have to be approved by the municipal service provider before starting it. The complainant, who is also a service provider at the municipality, claimed that sub-engineer Baburam Chaurasia posted in the PWD section was demanding Rs 30,000 bribe to give permission to the construction projects of his clients. After verification of the complaint, a team was formed under DSP Rajesh Khede to trap the corrupt employee.

On Friday, as soon as the cash was handed over to Baburam at his office, the SEP sleuths caught him red handed accepting the amount. The police have also seized various documents related to the permissions.